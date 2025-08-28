Sunny Weber opens cross country season with victory at Early Bird: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls cross country

Sunny Weber opens as Early Bird champ: At the Morris Early Bird Invitational on Wednesday, Sandwich senior distance ace Sunny Weber opened the season with an individual victory by nearly a minute, running the three-mile course in 16 minutes, 49.4 seconds.

Seneca’s Lily Mueller (12th, 20:12.4), Ottawa’s Georgia Kirkpatrick (18th, 21:00.4), Sandwich’s Emily Urbanski (20th, 21:02.6), Sandwich’s Kayla Kressin (23rd, 21:28.2) and the Seneca duo of Talia Jenkins (25th, 21:35.9) and Lila Coleman (28th, 21:47.90 also had top-30 finishes in the field of 76.

Sycamore (65 team points) won the team title over runner-up Morris (76), with Seneca (126) fifth and Ottawa (156) seventh in the field of 10.

Boys cross country

Sandwich 5th, Ottawa 6th at Morris: At Wednesday’s Morris Early Bird, Aurora Central Catholic (33 team points) and Morris (43) finished in the top two spots ahead of fifth-place Sandwich (168), sixth-place Ottawa (170) and 11th-place Marquette (325) in the field of 11 teams.

Morris junior aces Cuyler Swanson (1st, 14:58.6) and Everett Swanson (2nd, 15:05.9) finished one-two. Area runners in the top 30 included Dwight’s Joe Faris (12th, 16:28.1), Ottawa’s Connor Medina (19th, 16:42.6) and Sandwich’s Alex Walsh (30th, 17:22.2).

Girls golf

Ottawa 229, Plano 256, Sandwich 263: At Edgebrook, the Pirates won the triangular against their former conference foes led by Lila Windy’s nine-hole 53, Bella Borowski’s 57, Mara McCullough’s 58 and a 61 off the clubs of Addison Diss.

Boys golf

Ottawa 155, Morris 166: At The Creek, the Pirates moved to 2-0 in Interstate 8 play led by medalist Bryer Harris’ nine-hole 37.

Ottawa’s scorecard was rounded out by 39s from Colt Bryson and Jacob Armstrong plus a 40 courtesy of Logan Cottingham.

Bryer Harris (Brian Hoxsey)

Serena 186, Earlville 192: At The Creek, Payton Twait and Cash Raikes each carded 46s, while Ethan Stark and Hendrix Johnson scored 47s to lift the Huskers to victory.

Aaden Browder shot a 37 to claim medalist honors for the Red Raiders.

Streator 167, Seneca 178: At the Eastwood, the visiting Fighting Irish (3-1) suffered their first head-to-head loss of the season despite a 40 from Cooper Thorson, 45 off the clubs of Raiden Terry, 46 scored by Cody Malak and 47 courtesy of Ethan Hasselbring.

The host Bulldogs improved to 4-0. Leading Streator were medalist Kolden Neumann (38), Jack Studnicki (41), Rocco VanDuzer (43), Keegan Angelico (45) and Brody Elias (45).

Girls volleyball

Earlville 2, Yorkville Christian 1: At Yorkville, the visiting Red Raiders improved to 2-0 on the young season with the 25-17, 18-25, 25-22 triumph.

Payton Actis (six aces), Bailey Miller (eight kills), Liz Vazquez (eight digs), Jessie Miller (four blocks) and Audrey Scherer (seven assists) led Earlville.

Serena 2, Amboy 0: At Amboy, the visiting Huskers triumphed 25-13, 25-12 for the nonconference win.

Anna Hjerpe (seven kills, four digs), Trinity Weber (five digs), Aubrey Duffy (nine digs), Kendall Whiteaker (four kills) and Rebekah Shugrue (15 assists, four kills) paced the victors’ efforts.

Pontiac 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Flanagan, the host Falcons were topped by their nearby rival 25-13, 25-12 to fall to 1-1 on the season.

Johnsburg 2, Sandwich 0: At Johnsburg, the visiting Indians fell in straight sets in Kishwaukee River action, 25-15, 25-13.

Alayla Harris put down three blocks for Sandwich. Shayla Green, Khloe White and Bella Isadore brought up four digs apiece.

Seneca 2, Peotone 1: At Peotone, the visiting Fighting Irish notched a hard-fought, three-set victory over their former conference rivals.

Among the leaders for victorious Seneca were Graysen Provence (10 assists, five kills), Emma Mino (20 assists), Brooklyn Sheedy (11 kills) and Lexie Buis (seven kills).