OSF Saint Paul Medical Center earns 4-star national rural hospital rating

OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota recently received a 4-star rating from the National Rural Rating System, which recognizes rural and critical-access hospitals for quality care and patient satisfaction.

The NRRS was created to highlight rural and critical-access hospitals that often don’t qualify for the traditional Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services star ratings.

Instead of focusing on patient volume, the system uses a broader set of measures, including patient satisfaction surveys and clinical performance data.

Since 1951, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center has been a cornerstone in the Mendota area. The hospital provides a wide range of services, including emergency care, surgical procedures, primary care, diagnostics and more.

According to a news release, the 4-star rating is reserved for rural hospitals that consistently go above and beyond in serving their communities, often in settings where resources may be limited but dedication and compassion are abundant.

“This recognition is more than just a rating; it’s a reflection of the trust our patients place in us every day,” OSF Saint Paul Medical Center President Heather Bomstad said. “We’re incredibly proud of our mission partners for the care, skill and heart they bring to every patient encounter. This 4-star rating affirms what we already know: that our community receives exceptional care, right here at home.”

“This award is a reflection of the unwavering dedication and deep compassion these hospitals bring to rural health care,” National Rural Health Association COO Brock Slabach said. “In communities where access can be limited and challenges are complex, these teams continue to deliver excellence with heart.”

Learn more about the NRRS and its star rating system on its website.