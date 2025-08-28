Nov. 17 trial set for Mendota arson suspect

A Mendota man accused of setting fire to his apartment complex – damage was not significant – will stand trial Nov. 17.

Robert A. Bugiyne, 62, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a not-guilty plea to one count of residential arson, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison.

Bugiyne appeared with Peru defense attorney Douglas Olivero, who also requested a Sept. 10 detention hearing. Bugiyne has been in custody since Aug. 6 but deferred opportunities to argue for pre-trial release.

Bugiyne was charged after Mendota police were summoned around 8:30 a.m. Aug. 6 to the 100 block of South Third Avenue. According to court records, an eyewitness told police he saw Bugiyne start a fire at the apartment complex where both the witness and Bugiyne resided.