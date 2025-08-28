Shaw Local

Nov. 17 trial set for Mendota arson suspect

Bugiyne to next appear Sept. 10 for detention hearing

Robert A. Bugiyne

Robert A. Bugiyne (Photo provided by La Salle County )

By Tom Collins

A Mendota man accused of setting fire to his apartment complex – damage was not significant – will stand trial Nov. 17.

Robert A. Bugiyne, 62, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a not-guilty plea to one count of residential arson, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison.

Bugiyne appeared with Peru defense attorney Douglas Olivero, who also requested a Sept. 10 detention hearing. Bugiyne has been in custody since Aug. 6 but deferred opportunities to argue for pre-trial release.

Bugiyne was charged after Mendota police were summoned around 8:30 a.m. Aug. 6 to the 100 block of South Third Avenue. According to court records, an eyewitness told police he saw Bugiyne start a fire at the apartment complex where both the witness and Bugiyne resided.

