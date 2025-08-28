La Salle County to host free electronics recycling event Sept. 20

La Salle County will host a free electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 20, at the La Salle County Government Center, 707 E. Etna Road in Ottawa. (photo provided by CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

La Salle County will host a free electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 20, at the La Salle County Government Center, 707 E. Etna Road in Ottawa.

Accepted items include computers, laptops, tablets, monitors, televisions, printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, phones, networking equipment, rechargeable batteries, cameras, stereos, gaming consoles, projectors, and more.

The event will also collect metals, ink and toner cartridges, and small appliances such as microwaves.

Items not accepted include loose alkaline batteries (unless contained within electronic devices), liquid-containing items, Freon-containing appliances such as air conditioners and dehumidifiers, white goods such as refrigerators and freezers, thermostats, and light bulbs.

The event is open to residents of La Salle County only, and pre-registration is required. Registration can be completed online at this website, the preferred method, or by phone at 815-630-4308 during business hours Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Registration is not open to businesses, and oversized loads may be refused. Each vehicle is limited to two televisions.

For questions not related to registration, residents may contact the La Salle County Land Use Department at 815-434-8666.