Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

La Salle County to host free electronics recycling event Sept. 20

Drop unwanted electronics, textiles, and used books off at Brookfield Zoo’s recycling event in its main parking lot located at 8400 31st St. in Brookfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30.

La Salle County will host a free electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 20, at the La Salle County Government Center, 707 E. Etna Road in Ottawa. (photo provided by CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

By Bill Freskos

La Salle County will host a free electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 20, at the La Salle County Government Center, 707 E. Etna Road in Ottawa.

Accepted items include computers, laptops, tablets, monitors, televisions, printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, phones, networking equipment, rechargeable batteries, cameras, stereos, gaming consoles, projectors, and more.

The event will also collect metals, ink and toner cartridges, and small appliances such as microwaves.

Items not accepted include loose alkaline batteries (unless contained within electronic devices), liquid-containing items, Freon-containing appliances such as air conditioners and dehumidifiers, white goods such as refrigerators and freezers, thermostats, and light bulbs.

The event is open to residents of La Salle County only, and pre-registration is required. Registration can be completed online at this website, the preferred method, or by phone at 815-630-4308 during business hours Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Registration is not open to businesses, and oversized loads may be refused. Each vehicle is limited to two televisions.

For questions not related to registration, residents may contact the La Salle County Land Use Department at 815-434-8666.

OttawaMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.