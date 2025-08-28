2025 BCR boys cross country preview

Princeton

Coach: Pat Hodge

Top returning runners: Jackson Drozda, jr., Cruz Rodriquez, jr.; Augustus Swanson, sr.

Worthy of note: Swanson is the two-time reigning BCR Runner of the Year with a season’s best 16:14. He had a personal-best sixth-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference Meet, placed sixth at regional and 42nd at sectional. The Tigers have gained three new runners this year in senior Matthew Lord, sophomore Allister Swanson and freshman Brady Gross. “Looking to be able to have a full team compete with more consistency than last year. Our new runners should help us out in that area and fill a gap or two. Hopefully, our returning boys can build upon what they’ve done the last couple of seasons and show continued improvement,” Hodge said. ... The Tigers will open the season Tuesday, Sept. 2 at Ottawa.

Bureau Valley

Coach: Bob Benck

Top returning runners: Alex Attig. jr., Adrian Gallardo, sr.; Alex Gallardo, jr.; Maddox Moore, sr.

Top newcomer: Reid Kalapp, fr.

Worthy of note: Bench believes he has his strongest team in recent years, running with the Gallardo brothers, Moore, and Attig. Moore and Alex Gallardo are returning first-team All-BCR runners. “These four put in good mileage over the summer and are coming off of a successful track and field season. I estimate it will take about 17:00 to qualify as an individual going downstate. Alex Gallardo just missed it last season,” Benck said. “This season we should have Alex G, Alex A, and Maddox Moore all flirting with the 17-minute mark. I figure that gives us an outside chance of a team qualification, or at least some individuals, depending on our regional/sectional draw.” Junior Lucas Hartz aims to join them as the Storm’s No. 5 runner. Rounding out the squad are senior Morgan Mahnesmith, juniors Jaden Michlig and Kyle Velasquez, sophomores Dawson Hulsing, Kayne Richter, Joseph Siri and Kalapp. ... The Storm will open the season Friday, Aug. 29 at the IVC Invite.

Hall

Coach: Tom Keegan

Top returning runners: Joseph Caracheo, sr.; ; Marcos Castro, so.; Cristian Payan, so.; William Pikula, jr.

Top newcomers: Fidel Payan, sr.; Krypton Ladgenski, so.

Worth noting: Caracheo is the Red Devils’ top returning runner and if he stays healthy, Keegan said, “then he may have a shot of advancing out of the regional and onto the sectional meet.” Newcomer Fidel Payan has “shown promise and potential and is pushing Caracheo in practice,” Keegan said. “He just needs some meet experience to figure things out.” Pikula, Castro and Cristian Payan also return for Hall. “Our overall goal as a team is to chase improvement on a day to day basis and use that as a barometer for us as a team and hopefully we can get some representation at the sectional level,” Keegan said

St. Bede

Coach: Marty Makransky

Top returning runners: Dominik Avila, so.; Eric Du, sr.; Chris Gedraitis, sr.; RJ Hermosillo, jr.; Graham Ross, so.; Preston Vasquez, so.

Top newcomers: Mason Haskell, so.; Adrian Hermosillo, fr.; Bryce Keckler, fr.; Joe Savitch, fr.; Devin Steil, sr.

Worth noting: The Bruins’ numbers are up with six returners and five first-time runners. “This has been a very nice summer and start to the season and I really look forward to what’s going to happen this season,” Makransky said. Gedraitis and RJ Hermosillo will be among the team’s leaders. Hermosillo was a sectional qualifier last fall. “Chris Gedraitis and RJ Hermosillo have had a very good summer and that could turn into a strong season as individuals if they stay healthy,” Makransky said. “I believe we will qualify for sectional as a team.”

Amboy co-op

Coach: Michael Robinson

Top returning runners: Landon Carter, so.; Jhett Cowser, jr.; Aaron Costner, jr.; Jayce Hermeyer, so.Henry Nichols, jr.; Otto Horner, jr.;

Top newcomers: Anthony Linder, jr.; Tyler Mahar, so.; Jack Thomas, jr.

Worth noting: Nichols leads a strong group of returning runners for the Clippers. He qualified for sectional last fall and was two seconds and three places shy of advancing to state. Robinson said he believes Nichols will contend for a state berth this season. “Our goal is to always keep improving,” Robinson said. “We want to make it far into the postseason as a team.”