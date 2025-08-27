Utica photographer retiring after 15 years

Blue Truck Photography in Utica will close its doors this fall.

After 15 years, Diane Kinzer announced her plans to retire at the end of October.

“To the thousands of families and little ones who’ve trusted me with your most special moments — thank you! Throughout these years, through the lens of my camera, I had the privilege of watching your little ones grow up, capturing the special relationships in your life, and even preserving a memory of a parent who has since passed,” she wrote in the announcement on her business’s social media. ”This decision comes with mixed emotions. I know the time is right and want to go out on my own terms.”

She said she is looking forward to several mentor relationships with upstart photographers and perhaps classes on professional-quality photos people could take at home. Kinzer said she is looking forward to more family time, traveling, and possibly another business venture.

She thanked her longtime business partner, Susan Bellino.

