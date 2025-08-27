Support the Special Olympics at Sept. 14 run in Ottawa

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the creation of an annual fundraiser, “Run the River for Respect 5K” to be held Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at Heritage Harbor, Ottawa. (Image provided by Adam Diss)

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the creation of an annual fundraiser, “Run the River for Respect 5K,” to be held Sunday, Sept. 14, at Heritage Harbor, Ottawa.

Proceeds from the 5K run will benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics of Illinois.

“Whether you’re sprinting to a personal best, jogging with friends, or walking at your own pace, this race offers something for everyone,” Sheriff Adam Diss said. “Enjoy the lively atmosphere with a DJ pumping up the energy as you tackle the scenic route.”

Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. The run starts at 9 a.m.

The race fee is $35 (increases to $40 after Sunday, Aug. 31) plus a signup fee of $3.10. To register or to make a donation, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/IL/Ottawa/RunTheRiverForRespect5K