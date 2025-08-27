Streator library to host week of free programs Sept. 8-13

The Streator Public Library is offering a week full of free events and activities for all ages from Monday, Sept. 8, through Saturday, Sept. 13, including crafts, book clubs, painting classes and STEM activities. (Derek Barichello)

The week’s featured program is “All About Pluto,” set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13.

After enjoying the Pluto Food Truck Festival at City Park, stop by the library to learn about the dwarf planet, watch an episode of “The Magic School Bus” and enjoy a space-themed snack.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

All day, Monday, Sept. 8, through Saturday, Sept. 13: Plane Scavenger Hunt. Search the library for hidden items. Everyone.

All day, Monday, Sept. 8, through Saturday, Sept. 13: Lego Club. Passive play program; parents must be present for Lego bins to come down. Newborns to age 5.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8: The Scribble Studio. Adults.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8: Cooking Club. Adults. Learn to make coconut Thai curry.

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9: Library Book Club. Adults. This month’s book: “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9: Beginners Painting Academy. Newborns to age 5.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9: Storytime: Planes. Newborns to age 5.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10: Game Time. Ages 10 and older.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10: Page Turners: Kids Book Club. Ages 10 to 14. “The Guardian Test” (Legends of Lotus Island Book 1).

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10: Mug Flower Decorating. Adults.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10: Let’s Talk: True Crime. Teens and adults.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11: Mother Goose Club. Kids.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11: Discovery Lab. Kids and teens.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11: Advanced Painting Academy. Teens and adults.

3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12: Drone Relay Race. Kids and teens.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13: Food Truck Festival: Art Station. Everyone.

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13: All About Pluto. Everyone.

All events are free and take place at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.