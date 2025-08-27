Serena, Ottawa soccer both bring home road victories: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys soccer

Serena 4, Reed-Custer 3: At Braidwood, the visiting Huskers bounced back from a second-half Comets rally and put the winner in the net on a Justin Delgado header off a Cash Raikes throw-in with 2:14 remaining.

Raikes finished with three assists, Payton Twait scored a pair of Serena’s goals, and Damien Gonzalez had the other.

Ottawa 4, Roanoke-Benson 1: At Roanoke, the visiting Pirates scored two goals in the opening half and two more in the second to pull away from the host Rockets for the nonconference victory.

Landry Brenbarger made four saves in net for Ottawa, with goals coming courtesy of Robert Polier (Rory Moore assist), Manuel Saucedo-Garcia (Alexio Fernandez), Luca Fernandez (Moore) and Jorge Lopez (Moore).

Girls volleyball

Somonauk 2, Parkview Christian 0: At Yorkville, the visiting Bobcats (1-0) won their season opener 25-15, 25-23.

Ady Werner (seven kills, three aces), Aubrey Chiavario (four kills), Abby Hohmann (three aces) and Brooke Bahrey (21 assists) paced Somonauk.

Dunlap 2, Ottawa 0: At Dunlap, the visiting Pirates suffered the nonconference defeat in their season opener, 25-16, 25-13.

Lexington 2, Marquette 0: At Lexington, the visiting Crusaders (0-1) dropped their season opener in straight sets, 25-13, 25-16.

Girls tennis

Streator 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs secured the victory.

Boys golf

Streator 161, Wilmington 209: At the Eastwood, the host Bulldogs (3-0 overall, 2-0 Illinois Central Eight) cruised to the league triumph led by medalist Kolden Neumann’s nine-hole 37.

Brody Elias (40), Jackson Studnicki (42) and Keegan Angelico (42) rounded out the Streator scorecard.

Midland 170, Fieldcrest 172: At Timber Ridge, the visiting Knights lost a close one despite a 35 from Carter Senko and 39 off the clubs of Eli Gerdes.

Girls golf

Princeton 199, La Salle-Peru 201, Seneca 219: At Wyaton Hills, the Fighting Irish placed third despite a runner-up finish from Cam Stecken (48).