Putnam County volleyball tops Mendota: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County 2, Mendota 0: At Granville, Myah Richardson had eight kills, seven digs, six points, two aces, two blocks and two assists to help the Panthers to a 25-11, 25-15 victory in a nonconference match.

Britney Trinidad had 11 points, three aces, seven assists and two kills for PC (1-1), while Sarah Wiesbrock contributed 13 digs.

Laylie Denault had nine kills for the Spikers, while Zariah Escatel had 11 digs.

Henry-Senachwine 2, LaMoille 0: At LaMoille, Alison Mitchell had 14 service points to lead the Mallards to a 25-5, 25-18 nonconference win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Harper Schrock and Brynna Anderson had five kills each for Henry.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Bureau Valley 0: At Erie, the Storm fell to the Panthers 25-18, 25-20 in a nonconference match.

Brynley Doty had seven kills to lead the Storm, while Mya Shipp had four kills, four digs and two blocks.

El paso Gridley 2, St. Bede 0: At Peru, the Bruins fell to the Titans 25-15, 25-13 in a nonconference match.

BOYS GOLF

Oswego Scramble: At Oswego, LaSalle Peru placed 11th in the 20 team field.

St. Bede 164, Kewanee 177: At Milan, St. Bede’s Jacob Flavin carded a 40 to share medalist honors as the Bruins won a nonconference match.

Zach Husser and Ty Carls each had a 41 for St. Bede.

Hall 165, Erie-Prophetstown 178, Kewanee 184: At Spring Valley, Ian Quartucci, Johnni Escatel and Joseph Perez each had a 41 as Hall cruised to a win in the Three Rivers Conference triangular.

Mendota 170, Mercer County 182, Monmouth-Roseville 230: At Monmouth, Brody Hartt was the medalist with a 40 to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers triangular victory.

Ashtyn Stamberger added a 42 for Mendota.

Newman Central Catholic 174, Orion 180, Princeton 192: At Princeton, Jackson Mason of Princeton won medalist honors with a 38 to lead the Tigers.

Midland 170, Fieldcrest 172: At Lacon, Carter Senko had the low round with an even par 35 for the Knights.

GIRLS GOLF

Princeton 199, La Salle-Peru 201, Seneca 219: At Princeton, Hanna Claiborne won top honors with a 45 for Princeton. Sophia Chiu and Mary Craven led the Cavaliers with a matching 48s.

BOYS SOCCER

Moline 4, Mendota 2: At Mendota, Johan Cortez scored twice as the Trojans (1-1) fell to the Maroons in a nonconference contest.

Alleman 6, Princeton 0: At Princeton, the Tigers were shut out in a nonconference game.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Rock Falls: Amboy co-op’s Henry Nichols placed eighth in 16:16.4 in Rock Falls’ Rocket Run.

The Clippers placed eighth among the 10 teams, while St. Bede was ninth. Chris Gedraitis led the Bruins as he was 34th in 18:35.8.

In the girls race, the Clippers were eighth among the eight teams. Grace Althaus (42nd, 23:53.8) led the way for Amboy.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Black Hawk 11, IVCC 0: At Moline, the Eagles suffered an Arrowhead Conference loss in their season opener.