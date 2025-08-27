Shaw Local

Pink Ribbon Club paints the park pink, among other events

Celebrating Survivorship with the Sauk Valley Pink Heals organization, Pink Ribbon Club of the Illinois Valley Members recently signed the Pink Heals Fire Truck with their diagnosis dates and listened to inspirational messages.

By Tom Collins

The Pink Ribbon Club of the Illinois Valley recently held a series of events.

Pink Ribbon Club of the Illinois Valley meeting holds "Make and Take Your Own Mala Bracelet" under the instruction of Christy Donahue. Pictured seated from left are board members Liz Piacenti, Pat Pawlak and Kay Brauhn.

Pink Ribbon Club of the Illinois Valley was honored at a recent Pistol Shrimp Baseball Team's "Paint the Park Pink Night." Illinois CancerCare sponsored the game honoring Breast Cancer Survivors.

