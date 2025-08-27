Mendota church to host traveling ‘Silver Rose’ on Aug. 30

The Silver Rose, a traveling Knights of Columbus exhibit, will be displayed at services following the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, Aug. 30 in Mendota. (Photo provided by the Knights of Columbus)

The Silver Rose, a traveling Knights of Columbus exhibit, will be displayed at services after the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, Aug. 30, in Mendota.

The Parish of Sts. Isidore and María in Mendota will receive the Silver Rose at Holy Cross Church. Local Knights of Columbus, including the 4th Degree Color Corps, will be in attendance.

The traveling artifact and prayer service are to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas and of the Knights of Columbus. According to sacred tradition, the blessed Virgin Mary launched a rapid mass conversion of Mexico and Latin America after an apparition in 1531 AD.