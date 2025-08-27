La Salle County grand jury: Aug. 26, 2025

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Isaiah M. Houston, 29, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)

Kristin N. Henry, 40, of Marseilles (unlawful use of a credit card)

Robert A. Bugiyne, 62, of Mendota (residential arson)

Clint J. Cavanaugh, 43, of Ottawa (aggravated domestic battery)

Frank N. Savery, 47, of Granville (unlawful possession of meth)

Danielle A. Pyszka, 42, of La Salle (criminal damage to property)

Phillip P. Castelli, 42, of Oglesby (unlawful possession of meth)

Brittany A. Angelico, 34, of Pontiac (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Tanner M. Hennen, 31, of Streator (obstructing justice; accident involving injury)

Heather N. Brown, 34, of Oglesby (unlawful possession of cannabis)

Evan F. Boswell, 18, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a stolen firearm; defacing firearm ID; aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon)

Christian A. Biggins, 43, of Ottawa (theft)

Sarah D. Akins, 40, of Marseilles (aggravated battery)

Marcus T. Bonner, 33, of Cicero (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Matthew R. Carson, 40, of Ottawa (two counts of failure to register)

Jordan L. Dixon, 38, of La Salle (retail theft)

Hailey M. Cavanaugh, 23, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Jacob M. Mattes, 20, of Ottawa (aggravated assault)