La Salle County grand jury: Aug. 26, 2025

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
- Isaiah M. Houston, 29, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)
- Kristin N. Henry, 40, of Marseilles (unlawful use of a credit card)
- Robert A. Bugiyne, 62, of Mendota (residential arson)
- Clint J. Cavanaugh, 43, of Ottawa (aggravated domestic battery)
- Frank N. Savery, 47, of Granville (unlawful possession of meth)
- Danielle A. Pyszka, 42, of La Salle (criminal damage to property)
- Phillip P. Castelli, 42, of Oglesby (unlawful possession of meth)
- Brittany A. Angelico, 34, of Pontiac (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Tanner M. Hennen, 31, of Streator (obstructing justice; accident involving injury)
- Heather N. Brown, 34, of Oglesby (unlawful possession of cannabis)
- Evan F. Boswell, 18, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a stolen firearm; defacing firearm ID; aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon)
- Christian A. Biggins, 43, of Ottawa (theft)
- Sarah D. Akins, 40, of Marseilles (aggravated battery)
- Marcus T. Bonner, 33, of Cicero (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Matthew R. Carson, 40, of Ottawa (two counts of failure to register)
- Jordan L. Dixon, 38, of La Salle (retail theft)
- Hailey M. Cavanaugh, 23, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Jacob M. Mattes, 20, of Ottawa (aggravated assault)