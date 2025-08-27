Erie-Prophetstown tops Bureau Valley in battle of former Three Rivers rivals: BCR roundup, Tuesday, Aug. 26

LaMoille's Olivia Glasper and Grace Kelly make a play on the ball in Tuesday's match against Henry-Senacwhine at Dean Madsen in LaMoille. (Hal Adkins)

Volleyball

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Bureau Valley 0: The matchup of former Three Rivers Conference rivals went to the Panthers 25-18, 25-20.

Brynley Doty led the Storm with seven kills, Libby Endress had five assists and four points, Emma Mussche had eight points, Emily Wright had five digs, five points and three aces, and Mya Shipp had four kills, two blocks and four digs.

Henry-Senachwine 2, LaMoille 0: The Mallards defeated the Lions 25-5, 25-18 in a nonconference match at Dean Madsen Gymnasium in LaMoille.

La Salle-Peru 2, Princeton 0: The Cavs defeated the Tigresses 25-20, 25-17 at Sellett Gymnasium in La Salle.

Putnam County 2, Mendota 0: The Panthers defeated the Spikers 25-11, 25-15 at RM Gymnasium in Granville.

Girls golf

Claiborne leads Princeton to victory: Hanna Claiborne shot a medalist 45 to lead Princeton (199) to a sweep over La Salle-Peru (201) and Seneca (219) at Wyaton Hills Golf Course in Princeton.

Also scoring for the Tigresses, Reese Reviglio (49) placed fifth, Illyana Jones (51) sixth and Kinsley Lott (54) eighth.

L-P’s Sophia Chiu and Mary Craven tied for second with Seneca’s Camryn Stecken at 48.

Boys soccer

Alleman 6, Princeton 0: The Pioneers turned a 1-0 halftime lead to a 6-0 win at Bryant Field.

Boys golf

Hall trio shares medalist honors: Johnni Escatel, Joe Perez, and Ian Quartucci shared medalist honors with 41 to lead host Hall (165) to a sweep over Erie-Prophetstown (178) and Kewanee (184) at Spring Creek.

Luke Bryant was just one stroke back at 42.

Mason is medalist for PHS: Princeton’s Jackson Mason claimed medalist honors with a 38 at Chapel Hill Golf Course in Princeton. Cayden added a seventh-place 46 for the Tigers (192) who took third behind Newman (175) and Orion (180).