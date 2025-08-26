Streator tops Woodland in volleyball season opener : The Times Monday Roundup

Volleyball

Streator 27-25, Woodland 25-16: At Pops Dale Gym, the Bulldogs topped the Warriors to begin the season.

Streator was led by Sophie Snow (seven kills, a block), Aubrey Jacobs (six kills, a block, seven assists), Malea Zavada (four kills, two blocks) and Kinslee Sweeden (eight assists, an ace).

Seneca 25-25, Hall 21-21: At Spring Valley, the Fighting Irish opened their season with a road victory over the Red Devils.

“(We) battled through some first game jitters but made enough plays to get the win,” Seneca coach Noah Champene said.

Tessa Krull and Brooklyn Sheedy each had six kills for Seneca, while Emma Mino had 12 assists and 11 points from the serving line.

Serena 25-25, Reed-Custer 7-20: At Braidwood, the Huskers swept the Comets to open the season.

Serena was led by Rebekah Shugrue (15 assists, five digs, five kills, an ace), Aubrey Duffy (12 digs, two aces, two assists), Brynley Glade (13 service points, three aces, five digs) and Anna Hjerpe (seven kills, five digs, an ace).

Newark 25-28, Moline 13-26: At Newark, the Norsemen started the season with a win over the Maroons.

Newark was led by Rylie Carlson (five kills, four digs), Heather Buhle (four kills, three aces), Taylor Jeffers (six assists), Ella Bromeland (five assists) and Morgen Hergenhahn (five aces, four digs).

Earlville 25-25, Amboy 18-22: At Amboy, the Red Raiders began the season with a win over the host Clippers.

Earlville was led by Payton Actis (nine service points, three aces, two assists), Liz Vazquez (13 digs) and Addie Scherer (two kills, two blocks).

Plano 16-25-25, Sandwich 25-16-16: At Plano, the Indians fell in three sets to the rival Reapers.

Sandwich was led by Bailey Frieders (five kills, four points), Khloe White (two digs, 14 assists, three service points), Mikayla Brain (four kills), Alayla Harris (five kills, two blocks), Shayla Green (eight digs) and Rylee Huml (three digs, five points)

Dwight 25-25, Tri-Point 18-18: At Cullom, the Trojans picked up the season-opening victory.

Boys soccer

Ottawa 2, Princeton 0: At Ottawa, Jorge Lopez scored a goal in each half and keeper Landry Brenbarger recorded five saves to help lift the Pirates to the season opening shutout win.

Alexio Fernandez provided assists on each of Lopez’s tallies.

Rock Island 5, Streator 0: At Rock Island, the Bulldogs opened the year with a loss to the Rocks.

Oregon 8, Earlville 0: At Oregon, the Red Raiders were blanked by the Hawks.

Boys golf

Sandwich 4th, Somonauk 5th, Newark 9th and Marquette 12th at Edgebrook: At the Roger Keller Classic at Edgebrook Golf Course hosted by Sandwich, the Indians (266), Somonauk (277), Newark (289) and Marquette (322) competed in the two-man team formatted event.

The Bobcats duo of Aiden Wold and Eli Werner (81) finished fifth, Newark’s David Ulrich and Jimmy Kath (83) tied for sixth, and Sandwich’s Braden Ballard and Finley Taxis (84) tied for ninth.

The Crusaders pair of Braxton Nelle and Sawyer Ernat shot a 93 to place tied for 21st.

Girls golf

Princeton 212, Fieldcrest 237, Ottawa 244: At Wyaton Hills Golf Course in Princeton, the Pirates finished third behind the Tigresses and Knights.

Lila Windy led Ottawa with a 55, with counting scores coming from Bella Borowski (61), Ava Ramza (63) and Addison Diss (65).

Alannah Halley paced Fieldcrest with a 54, followed by Abby Greenland (60), Madeline Theesfield (61) and Zoe McFall (62).

Marquette tops Kewanee and Henry-Senachwine, falls to St Bede: At Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley, Lillian Pollnow shot a 56 to lead the Crusaders, with Madison Kozlowski (59), Madisyn Trainor (64) and Parker Poundstone (75) adding counting scores.

Girls tennis

Ottawa 3rd at own event: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility on Friday, the Pirates (25 points) finished behind champion Morris (35) and runner-up Quincy (27), but ahead of Timothy Christian (21) in the Night Light Invite.

For the Pirates, Rylee Harsted and Reese Purcell placed third at A Flight doubles, Laurel Fisher and Gracie Polancic fifth at B Flight doubles, Zulee Moreland fourth at singles.

Boys cross country

Newark’s Kelley runs well at Yorkville: Newark’s junior Jameson Kelley (17 minutes, 38.8 seconds) finished 19th at the Kailey Fox Invitational.