Ottawa YMCA CEO Joe Capece to retire in November

An aerial view of the new YMCA on Monday, May 6, 2024 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa YMCA CEO/Executive Director Joe Capece will retire at the end of November 2025, the YMCA Board of Directors said in a news release.

Since assuming leadership, Capece has guided the YMCA through a period of remarkable growth, culminating in the successful completion of a major capital campaign and the construction of a new state-of-the-art YMCA facility in Ottawa, the news release said.

“Joe Capece’s vision and leadership have left a lasting mark on the Ottawa YMCA and the community we serve,” Jay LeSeure, Chair of the Ottawa YMCA Board of Directors, said in a news release. “The new Y is a testament to his commitment to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. We are deeply grateful for his dedication.”

According to the news release, throughout his career, Capece has strengthened partnerships, expanded access to childcare and youth programs and championed opportunities for all to belong at the YMCA, in particular the wellness initiatives for members of all ages. Under his leadership, the Ottawa YMCA has continued its mission of serving as a cornerstone of community life.

The Board of Directors has formed a CEO Search Committee to appoint the next CEO before the end of 2025.

Applications are currently being accepted. The detailed executive vacancy announcement and application information can be found at the YMCA of the USA website, https://www.ymca.org/get-involved/careers/opportunities/open-positions.

“Serving the Ottawa YMCA has been the greatest honor of my professional life,” Capece said in a news release. “Together with our team and community, we have created something lasting that will serve Ottawa families for generations to come.”