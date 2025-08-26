Kate Tombaugh Wins 2025 Illinois Theatre Award

Kate Tombaugh (left) accepts the Illinois Theatre Association’s 2025 Award of Excellence from longtime ITA member and Engle Lane Theatre Board President Kathy Missel during the association’s annual Awards of Excellence Celebration on Aug. 9 in Willow Springs. (Photo Provided By Kate Tombaugh)

Kate Tombaugh, a Streator native and founder of the nonprofit music organization Poco a Poco, was honored earlier this month as a recipient of the Illinois Theatre Association’s 2025 Award of Excellence.

A graduate of Woodland School, Tombaugh grew up performing at Engle Lane Theatre and in church choirs led by her mother, Kathy Tombaugh.

She went on to earn degrees in English literature and vocal performance at Illinois Wesleyan University, followed by a master’s degree in voice-opera performance from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music.

Her career has included roles with Winter Opera St. Louis, Stockton Opera, Cincinnati Chamber Opera and Indianapolis Opera, among others. She has also been part of training programs with the Santa Fe Opera, Opera Theatre of St. Louis and Utah Opera.

Tombaugh founded Poco a Poco in 2017 to “cultivate a more vibrant community through musical initiatives designed to educate and entertain.”

The organization’s Young Artist program enrolls high school students in a weeklong intensive training program in music and performance, while also hosting free concerts and community events.

Since its start, the program has served more than 100 students from Illinois and other states.

Next year’s Poco a Poco program is scheduled for June 6-13, 2026, in Streator, with applications opening in January.

More information is available on her website and Poco a Poco’s website.