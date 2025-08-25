Women Inspired Network opens grant season for local nonprofits

Participants at the Women Inspired Network 2025 Kickoff included Abby Zukowski (left), Janice Corrigan and Jill Hayward. About 40 women attended the event entitled, “Time to Give, Gather and Grow.” (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

The Women Inspired Network, an initiative of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, has opened its annual grant season and is accepting applications through Sept. 22.

The Women Inspired Network is a charitable giving circle of local women philanthropists who pool resources to support community programs.

Nonprofit organizations serving Starved Rock Country are encouraged to apply for funding if their programs empower and enhance the lives of women and children.

Applications are available online at SRCCF’s website.

Finalists will be announced in October and will present their proposals to the Women Inspired Network membership. Grants will be awarded at the group’s Celebration of Giving in December.

“WIN was created to unite women who care deeply about our community and to invest in programs that help women and children thrive,” WIN grant chair Debbie Buffington wrote in a news release. “We’re excited to see the innovative ideas local nonprofits will bring forward this year.”

For more information about applying, joining WIN or supporting its charitable work, visit SRCCF’s website or contact Buffington at 815-343-7524 or email info@srccf.org.