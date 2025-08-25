LEGO Builders invited to join Homestead Festival contest

Builders of all ages are invited to showcase their creativity in the 4th Annual LEGO® Competition at the Prairie Arts Center during the Bureau County Homestead Festival. (Photo Provided By Prairie Arts Center)

The Prairie Arts Center and Studio K Architecture will present the fourth annual LEGO competition as part of this year’s Bureau County Homestead Festival in Princeton.

The event invites builders of all ages to create LEGO designs at home and deliver them to the Prairie Arts Center Gallery for display. Entries will be showcased in the gallery, where people can eventually vote for their favorites.

Drop-off times for entries are scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, and Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Prairie Arts Center Gallery.

Public voting will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 31.

An opening reception and winner announcements will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5. The gallery will then remain open for viewing from Sept. 7 to Sept. 21, with hours from 1 to 3 p.m. (closed Sept. 6 for the Homestead Parade).

Model pickup is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21.

For more information, contact the Prairie Arts Center at prairieartsprinceton@gmail.com.