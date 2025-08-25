Boots, Brews and BBQ returns Sept. 13 to Oglesby

Shane Link of Flo's on Pulaski, barbecues chicken during Saturday night's Boots Brew and BBQ event in Oglesby. on Sep. 18 2021. (Tom Sistak)

The City of Oglesby will host its annual Boots, Brews and BBQ night on Saturday, Sept. 13.

These events for adults (21 and older) will take place at Senica Square in Oglesby. Gates will open at 6 p.m. There is a $5 cover fee to access the beer tent, beer and wine tasting, snacks, yard games, a caricature artist and more.

Delicious BBQ favorites will be available from Dave’s Holy Smokes BBQ food truck.

Taking the stage will be country star and songwriter Austin Edwards of Effingham. Edwards has shared the stage with Blake Shelton, David Allan Coe, Cheap Trick, and Jake Owen.