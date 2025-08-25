2025 Times girls volleyball preview: What to expect on area courts this fall

Streator Bulldogs

Coach: Julie Gabehart (eighth season)

Last season: 13-15-5 (8-6 Illinois Central Eight)

Top returning players: Aubrey Jacobs, S/OH, sr.; Maiya Lansford, DS, sr.; Sophie Snow, MB, jr.

Top newcomers: Alexa Barr, OH, jr.; Malea Zavada, MB, so.; Kinslee Sweeden, S, so.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs worked through near-constant injuries to key players last season, but managed an almost .500 season. While a number of the squad’s go-to players have graduated, Snow (team-high 42 blocks in 2024), Lansford (team-high 301 digs, 24 aces, Streator’s Defensive Player of the Year winner) and Jacobs (Times All-Area first team, IVCA All-State second team, ICE All-Conference after 238 kills, 40 blocks and Streator’s Defensive Player of the Year award) provide a nice cornerstone from which to build this fall’s team. Gabehart also noted Barr as an early-season, on-court leader for a Bulldogs team that will rely on aggressive serving, strong blocking and a diverse offense to attack its goals. “[We want to] definitely finish in the top three in the ICE and make a run for the title, always striking for a 20-win season and make it back to the regional championship,” Gabehart said. Streator opens Monday at the Pops against Woodland.

Ottawa Pirates

Coach: Kristina Kore (first season)

Last season: 24-12 (6-4 Interstate 8)

Top returning players: Kendall Biba, DS, jr.; Belle Markey, MB, sr.; Jordyn Allen, S, sr.; Mary Stisser, OH, sr.

Top newcomers: Bella Knoll, RS/MB, jr.; Meredith Waldron, DS, so.; Ashlynn Ganiere, S/OH, jr.; Savannah Markey, OH, so.

Worth noting: Kore, previously an underclass coach for Ottawa, steps up to lead the program with the retirement after eight seasons of Jenn Crum. The Pirates are coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons, and Kore said she won’t be trying to reinvent the wheel although the strength of last fall’s team was its seniors, and many new faces – ones Kore is very familiar with – will step into primary roles. “We hope to establish a strong team culture, continue the trend of our most recent seasons and make it back to the regional championship,” Kore said. “Last year, we had a senior-heavy team, so we only have a few returning players, and key returning outside Mary Stisser is out indefinitely from a preseason injury. This year, our team will be young with a lot of incoming varsity players in key positions. Working on mental toughness and strategy at this level of play will be a big focus of ours.” Ottawa opens Tuesday at Dunlap.

Marquette Crusaders

Coach: Mindy McConnaughhay (15th season)

Last season: 24-10 (5-4 Tri-County)

Top returning players: Kelsey Cuchra, MB, jr.; Kinley Rick, OH/S, so.; Hailey Abbott, DS, sr.; Ava Offermann, OPP, sr.; Kaitlyn Davis, OH/OPP, jr.; Emily Ryan-Adair, DS, jr.; Taylor Gamons, OH/OPP, jr.

Top newcomers: Jakobi Reed, S, so.; Chloe Thrush, MB, fr.; Carissa Blood, DS, jr.; Lucy McGrath, MB, so.; Greysyn Carrier, OH/OPP, jr.

Worth noting: The Crusaders have posted seven consecutive winning seasons and won Class 1A regionals to cap each of the past three years. Offermann, Abbott, Rick (won team’s Most Versatile Award in 2024) and Cuchra (led 2024 Cru in blocks, second in kills and Times All-Area honorable mention) have been phenomenal leaders in the preseason, McConnaughhay said, and have been guiding a small but strong varsity roster toward reaching its goals of collecting tournament, conference and postseason hardware. “They are a really well-rounded group,” the coach said. “Numbers-wise, it’s one of the smaller varsity teams I have had, but many of these girls could easily play all around. This group is made up of multi-sport athletes, and they work hard every day. I love the camaraderie and spirit of this team. They genuinely get along with each other and are very supportive.” Marquette opens 2025 Tuesday at Lexington.

Woodland Warriors

Coach: Michelle Pitte (sixth season)

Last season: 19-11 (6-3 Tri-County)

Top returning players: Grace Longmire, MH, jr.; Layna Wilcoxen, OH, sr.; Laylei Leininger, DS, sr.

Worth noting: The Warriors under Pitte have consistently plugged in new players – sometimes mid-season by necessity – but continued being a scrappy, winning team. They’ll need to do it again to extend their five-year run of above-.500 seasons to six. The at-times dominant Longmire, a Times All-Area second-teamer as a sophomore and one of just two nonseniors to make first or second team, is a heck of a cornerstone on which to build, with seniors such as Leininger in the back row and Wilcoxen on the outside also stepping up to lead an otherwise young team. Team chemistry and confidence will be key. “The girls played summer ball together, and hopefully that has already helped to work out some nerves and kinks that we would normally have to work on during the first week of practice. They play together well and have been really supportive of each other so far,” Pitte said. “I really hope that they lean on each other this year.” Woodland opens Monday at Streator.

Seneca Fighting Irish

Coach: Noah Champene (eighth season)

Last season: 32-6 (9-0 Tri-County)

Top returning players: Brooklyn Sheedy, OH, so.; Emma Mino, S, jr.; Tessa Krull, MH, sr.; Franki Meyers, MH, jr.; Graysen Provance, S/RH, jr.

Top newcomers: Hayden Pfeifer, RH/MH, jr.; Aurora Weber, DS, jr.; Lexie Buis, OH, sr.; Tori Skelton, DS, jr.; Gracie Smith, RH/MH, jr.

Worth noting: The Fighting Irish may have only two seniors on the roster, but it’s still a fairly experienced team that looks far from a rebuild for the defending Tri-County Conference champs. Sheedy as a freshman earned All-TCC and Times All-Area honors with her 191 kills and 28 stuff blocks. Krull (135 and 42), Meyers (108 and 37) and Provance (88 and 31) also are proven net weapons. “I’m looking forward to seeing how some of these girls can move into a leadership role and take on some of those new responsibilities,” Champene said. “We’re fortunate to have experienced athletes. Many of our juniors and both seniors have won multiple regionals in volleyball, basketball and softball, so they know exactly what is expected and how to prepare for big games. I’m excited for a new season and looking forward to seeing what this team can do.” Seneca opens Monday at Hall.

Seneca's Brooklyn Sheedy hits the ball between Erie-Prophetstown's Eden Jensen and teammte Kaylee Keegan in the Class 2A sectional semifinals. (Scott Anderson)

Dwight Trojans

Coach: Steven Lopez (forth season)

Last season: 13-19 (3-6 Tri-County)

Top returning players: Claire Sandeno, OH, jr.; Delaney Boucher, MB, jr.

Top newcomers: Kenzie Livingston, DS, fr.; Kit Connor, S, jr.

Worth noting: For the second straight season, the Trojans in 2024 improved their record from the season before. Lopez is hopeful that climb can continue and lead to an above-.500 record and top-five finish in the Tri-County this fall. Sandeno and Boucher both earned All-TCC accolades as sophomores last year and return to lead the attack. “We are communicating very well with one another,” Lopez said. “We are taking more risks that will hopefully pay off in our matches. Setters and hitters are communicating and adjusting to each other positively. We are constantly motivating and supporting each other on and off the court. Our main objective is to play smart on the court [and] we need to trust one another physically and mentally.” Dwight opens Monday in Tri-Point.

Flanagan-Cornell Falcons

Coach: Devyn Rich (1st season)

Last season: 8-20 (2-10 Heart of Illinois)

Top returning players: Marley Highland, sr.; Abbi Armstrong, so.; Emme Wallace, sr.; Kora Edens, sr.; Carleigh Pfaff, sr.; Kaylee Delheimer, sr.; Josie Hart, sr.; Lanie Pinkerton, sr.

Top newcomers: Brooklyn Delheimer, so.; Billie Shehorn, so.; Aubry Edens, jr.; Brooklyn Miles, jr.

Worth noting: Last year’s young and largely inexperienced Falcons team is this year’s senior-heavy, battle-proven squad. The senior class, especially, has impressed the new head coach. “We have been impressed with all of our seniors,” Rich said, “as they have brought a lot of energy, leadership and experience to the first week of practice. We are looking forward to their leadership ... [and] hope to improve each game and get better throughout the season. Our goal is to compete every night and give ourselves a chance to win.” Armstrong and Highland both received all-conference honorable mention in the powerhouse HOIC. Flanagan-Cornell opens at home Tuesday versus rival Woodland.

Fieldcrest Knights

Coach: Cathy Sanders (10th season)

Last season: 12-15-1 (3-9 Heart of Illinois)

Worth noting: Libero Pru Mangan and setter Macy Gochanour – both juniors in 2024 – had big seasons for the Knights last season, but it was a rare sub-.500 campaign for a program that had won seven regional and two sectional titles over the past dozen years. The Knights opened the season Saturday at Hall’s Early Bird Tournament.

Sandwich Indians

Coach: Shannon Stahl (first season)

Last season: 16-17 (6-8 Kishwaukee River)

Top returning players: Alayla Harris,MB, jr.; Shayla Green, DS, sr.; Kayden Cornelis, MB, sr.; Bella Isadore, DS, jr.

Top newcomers: Bailey Frieders, OH, sr.; Rylee Huml, DS, jr.; Ali Martin, MB/RS, jr.

Worth noting: The Indians have a new head coach, but a lot of talent back from last year’s team that just missed a .500 season. Harris and Cornelis were both starters. “We have a great group of girls that are excited to play,” Stahl said. “They have great attitudes, and they are hungry to learn and improve. This group is especially strong at the net. We are really looking to having a lot of fun this year ... [and] I hope with their experience, we can improve on last year’s record.”

Newark Norsemen

Coach: PJ McKinney (third season)

Last season: 25-11 (10-0 Little Ten)

Top returning players: Taylor Jeffers, S, jr.; Morgen Hergenhahn, DS, sr.; Tessa Kot, MH, jr.; Heather Buhle, OH, sr.; Rylie Carlson, OH, so.

Top newcomers: Ella Bromeland, S/RS, jr.; Zoe Carlson, MH, fr.

Worth noting: The Norsemen brought home their seventh consecutive regional championship and another Little Ten title in 2024. While the primary setter from that team, Jeffers (668 assists, 62 aces), returns, many of the weapons around her, except for Carlson (125 kills, 130 digs), are new to featured roles. Hergenhahn will lead what should be a strong back row. “It will be a very versatile group that can have hitters in multiple positions,” McKinney said. “The setting and defense are going to be fun to watch, as well. We expect to be at the top of the Little Ten Conference and competing in high-level tournaments, hopefully making a successful run in the 1A postseason tournament.”

Somonauk Bobcats

Coach: Christy Pruski (fifth season)

Last season: 12-12 (7-3 Little Ten)

Top returning players: Abby Hohmann, MH, sr.; Ady Werner, OH, jr.; Brooke Bahrey, S, jr.

Worth noting: The Bobcats lost their regional opener to Serena last season to close out what was by and large a successful season and return most of the players – including all but one starter – from that team. Bahrey, Werner and Hohmann will lead the way. “[The players need to] get out of their comfort zone and implement a higher level of play, like we work on in practice. Consistent passes and communication [will be key],” Pruski said.

Earlville Red Raiders

Coach: Tonya Scherer (26th season)

Last season: 13-21 (4-6 Little Ten)

Top returning players: Addie Scherer, MH, jr.; Bailey Miller, OH, sr.; Liz Vazquez, DS, jr.; Audrey Scherer, S/RS, so.; Jessie Miller, MH, sr.; Payton Actis, S, jr.; Jacey Helgesen, OH, jr.

Worth noting: “Last year, I had a team of all juniors and sophomores,” Scherer said of her Red Raiders. “I am excited to have them all back with a year of varsity volleyball complete already. ... This will be a fun group to watch play.” Indeed, almost everybody is back this fall as Earlville aims for a winning record and a top-three finish in the Little Ten standings. Miller, Scherer and Actis have been leaders in the offseason/preseason for a team that could make a nice leap in the win column and LTC leaderboard.

Serena Huskers

Coach: Jennifer Shugrue (third season)

Last season: 16-15-1 (6-3 Little Ten)

Top returning players: Aubrey Duffy, DS/OH, sr.; Kendall Whiteaker, MH, sr.; Anna Hjerpe, OH, jr.; Rebekah Shugrue, S, sr.

Top newcomers: Emily Hoffman, MH, jr.; Brynley Glade, RS/DS, jr.

Worth noting: Words such as “close,” “chemistry” and “connected” are quick to Coach Shugrue’s mind when asked about her Huskers, which returns four 2024 Times All-Area honorable performers – Rebekah Shugrue, Hjerpe, Duffy and Whiteaker – from a team that finished above .500 and made a regional semifinal despite coming out on the wrong side of many 50/50 matches. “Incredibly close team,” Shugrue said. “They hold each other accountable and are encouraging at the same time. Strong front line, high energy, strong setter/hitter connections. [There’s] insane chemistry with a few of these girls.”