2025 BCR boys soccer preview

Princeton

Coach: David Gray

Last year’s record: 4-12-5

Top returners: Levi Boggs, sr., D; Braylon Clevenger, so., MF; Landon Davis, sr., GK; Landan Fairbanks, sr., MF; Parker Nink, jr., MF; Jakoby Smallwood, sr., MF; Tyler VanDeventer, jr., MF

Key newcomers: Jackson DeRose, fr.; Jonah Taylor, fr.; Erfaan Yousufy, fr.

Worthy of note: The numbers are up in the Tiger camp along with the optimism. “Our numbers are up from last season, and that has helped in training. Last season we finished with a 4 wins, 12 losses and 5 draws, and we believe we will improve on that this year,” Gray said. “We have a big freshmen group, and they have all come in with great attitudes and as a whole is going to be a good group. Many of them have played soccer, and a couple of them have played club soccer and have received a good amount of training. Our seniors have been terrific leaders throughout the summer and into the fall season. We will miss last year’s seniors and what they were able to do for our team, but we seem to have a little more depth this season. It will take us some time to develop, but we feel that we will be a competitive team this season.” ... Davis will play a key role returning as the starting goalkeeper. Gray said Boggs and VandeVenter will have to step up and lead the defense, with Smallwood, Fairbanks and Nink providing some offense from the midfield. Freshmen Taylor, DeRose and Yousufy should all get some significant varsity time. ... Other roster players include juniors Chase Castner, Ethan Bacorn and Blake Miller, sophomores Cayden Beaber, Joel Odell, Lincoln Frost, Andrew Stocking, Aiden Taylor and freshmen Jack Ellis, Liam Fairbanks, Carter Grey, Vinni Gualandi, Blake Junis, Reuel Pattar, Keegan Ramsey, Jason Reed and Tristan Salazar. ... The Tigers will open the season Monday, Aug. 25 at Ottawa.

Landon Davis

DePue-Hall

Coach: Martin Moreno

Last year’s record: 10-15-1, 1-8-1 Little Ten

Top returning players: Grabiel Cano, sr.; Bobby Rios, jr.; Fernando Morales, sr.

Top new players: Jose Ovalles, fr.; Juan David Aldana, fr.; Aaron Lopez, jr.

Worth noting: Cano headlines a strong group of returning players for the Little Giants after scoring 21 goals and notching seven assists last season to earn all-conference honors. Rios and Morales were “the heart of the defense” for DePue-Hall last season and combined for 10 assists. “We are returning a lot of the team from last year, so I think our chemistry will be our biggest strength,” Moreno said. Cano is expected to once again be the team’s top offensive weapon. Ovalles, David Aldana and Lopez are newcomers who should make an impact. Other squad members include senior Antonio Aldana, Sandro Aldana, Giovanni Quintana, Juan Santiago and Nery Yaxcal and juniors Adam Flores and Mario Yaxcal. “Our main goal for the season is to be better than last year’s team and have a better overall record,” Moreno said. ... The Little Giants will start the season Monday at Mendota.