Streator’s Labor Day Parade returns Aug. 31

Players and parents of the Streator Youth Soccer League march down Main St. Sunday during the Chamber of Commerce Labor Day Parade in Streator. The chamber will hold this year's parade on Sunday, Aug. 31. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

Streator’s Labor Day parade will return next weekend, continuing a tradition revived last year by the Streator Chamber of Commerce after a three-year break.

The parade is scheduled to begin at noon Sunday, Aug. 31, with the lineup starting at 10:30 a.m. on Illinois Street near the railroad depot. The route will travel west on Main Street to Park Street, then turn north, ending at City Park.

Entry is free, except for political groups. The Chamber is accepting entries through Wednesday, Aug. 27.

“We’re excited to continue the tradition of the Labor Day parade in Streator,” Executive Director of the Streator Chamber Derek Barichello said. “It adds another event for our community to enjoy, along with the Dream Machines car show and Cruise Night on Saturday and the library’s program on labor leader John Williams.”

Registration is available online on this Google form, by phone at 815-672-2921, by email at info@streatorchamber.com, or in person at the Chamber office, 320 E. Main St.

For more information, contact the Streator Chamber of Commerce.