IVCC breaks ground on $7.6 million agricultural education center

Donors and dignitaries conduct a groundbreaking ceremony of the new Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. The new building, received a one-million dollar donation from the Wisgoski family, funds from the federal Economic Development Administration and the state of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, will not only provide physical spaces that reflect the program’s growth, innovation, and capabilities, but the IVCC Agricultural Education Center will also serve as a focal point for agricultural industry activities within the community. The building will take one-year to complete. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College officially broke ground Friday on their $7.6 million Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education Center.

Located just south of the main campus near IVCC’s 153-acre test plots, the building will offer students hands-on opportunities to apply classroom lessons. It will include classrooms, conference rooms, lounge areas, flexible learning spaces, and room for a future greenhouse.

The 10,250-square-foot facility is expected to open in 2027.

The project is supported by a $3.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration, a $240,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and a $1 million gift from the Wisgoski family.

“Ag has long been a cornerstone of our community, and here at IVCC, we are proud to see that tradition thrive,” IVCC President Tracy Morris said at the ceremony. “Since 2020, our agriculture program has grown by 48 percent. By investing in the next generation of agriculture students, we are ensuring that this vital program continues to flourish for years to come.”

The late Wisgoski served as IVCC president from 1974 to 1996, the longest tenure in college history. He guided the school through more than two decades of growth.

For more information on the project and the college’s AgForward fundraising campaign, visit IVCC’s website.