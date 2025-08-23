IVCC celebrates summer 2025 graduates

A total of 148 students graduated this summer at Illinois Valley Community College. (Tom Sistak)

Graduates and their degrees or certificates are listed by hometown.

Bureau – Chelsea Piper, Medical Assistant

Chicago – Diego Ortega, Paramedic

Compton – Logan Anderson, Truck Driver Training (TDT)

Dalzell – Marcos Maldonado Guzman, Associate in Science

Dana – Ashton Watkins, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science

Earlville – Pennylane Shufelt, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Grand Ridge – Brian Ksiazak, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)

Granville – Sydney Buffington, Practical Nursing; Wayne Lowe, TDT Advanced Proficiency

Hennepin – Tabitha Greve, Associate in Science; Emma Nicoli, Practical Nursing

La Moille – Julia Krueger, Medical Assistant

La Salle – Matthew Torres, TDT; Nathali Aguirre, CNA; Erica Antle, Practical Nursing; Jessica Beem, Office Management; Gabriela Gonzalez, CNA; Brycen Leffelman, TDT; Megan McGuire, AAS in Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Callie Mertes, CNA; Mia Moncrief, Dental Assisting; Alexander Nieto, Associate in Science; Diana Reyes, AAS in Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Jordan Strange, Associates in Arts

Lostant – Madison Freeman, AAS in Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Timothy Holmstrom, AAS in Welding Construction Technology; Spencer Samek, AAS in Welding Construction Technology

Malden – Jennessa Israel, CNA; Anastasia Mallery Sondgeroth, Associate in Science

Mark – Preston Faletti, TDT Advanced Proficiency

Marseilles – Ashton Collins, AAS in Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Luke Cooper, AAS in Computer Networking Administration, Computer Networking; Jessie Robinson, CNA; Will Thrun, Paramedic; Riley Worby, AAS in Industrial Electrician

Mendota – Kate Biers, CNA; Logan Dewey, CNA; Antonio Escatel, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Vanessa Gomez Rico, AAS in Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Samuel Matura, CNA; Derek Nanez, Associate in Arts; Stacy Pavnica, Dental Assisting; Miranda Roberts, Practical Nursing; Alondra Sandoval, CNA; Mileigh Schultz, CNA; Quenten Sondgeroth, AAS in Paramedic, Paramedic; Aaron Venegas, CNA; Grace Wasmer, Associate in Science; Madison Younglove, Associate in Arts

Minonk – Gary McLean, TDT

Morris – Andrew Meloun, TDT; Cynthia Rosas, AAS in Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Tristan Zink, TDT

Oglesby – Benjamin Kolczaski, Paramedic; Jonathan Konieczki, TDT; Stephanie Lijewski, AAS in Nursing; Avarie Ruppert, Practical Nursing; Alexandra Serratos, CNA; Nicholas Swiskoski, Paramedic

Ottawa – Aidan Cofoid, AAS in Engineering Technology; Morgan Collins, CNA; Emelina Coss, Associate in Arts; Cassidy Downey, CNA; Dean Einhaus, AAS in Automotive Technology, Advanced Automotive Technology, Automotive Brakes, Suspension, and Alignment, Basic Automotive Technology, Driveability, Engine Performance; Karen Gomez, CNA; Jimena Gutierrez, Associate in Arts; Walter Haage, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Emma Hall, CNA; James Halm, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Derrick Hobbs, Paramedic; Grace Johnson, Associate in Science; Nalani Kosin, AAS in Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Victor Kraucak, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Nicole Leal, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Leah Majcen, Associate in Science; Jaclyn Miller, Associate in Arts; Kyra Mitchell, Medical Assistant; Emily Myre, Dental Assisting; Adrienne Ortega, Practical Nursing; Talia Peck, Dental Assisting; Avelia Perez, CNA; Andrew Rowney, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Matthew Ruiz, Paramedic; Franklin Schuemann, Industrial Maintenance I; Manny Solano, Paramedic; Melanie Stisser, Associate in Science

Peru – Elisheva Bruins, Paramedic; Lydia Dornik, Associate In Arts; Kayli Marsala, Associate in Arts; Gabrielle Mosley, CNA; Camryn Piscia, AAS in Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Teagan Sadnick, CNA; Lorna Sramek, Associate in General Studies; Joseph Suarez, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Caitlynn Windsor, Paramedic

Princeton – Cainee Bohnsack, CNA; Mark Cissell, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Merri Cruz, Associate in General Studies; James Gassen, Paramedic; Heather Loftus, CNA; Thomas Makransky, Associate in Science; Kelsey Moore, Practical Nursing; Sophia Ni, CNA

Ransom – Garrett Williamson, TDT

Seatonville – Chipper Rossi, CNA

Serena – Tyler Shannon, Associate in Science

Spring Valley – Genavyve Barnes, CNA; Haley Campbell, CNA; Jacob Delafont, TDT; Maria Garcia, Associate in Arts; Jacob Harris, TDT; Tiffany Hegland, Dental Assisting; Jasmin Martinez, CNA; Christopher Murphy, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Maria Pawlak, Paramedic; Ashton Pecher, Associate in Arts; Ariana Villalobos, Dental Assisting

Standard – Lena Sartin, CNA

Streator – Eddie Brewer, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Carissa Dye, Practical Nursing; Alyssa Eutsey, Practical Nursing; Amarion Ford, Associate in Arts; Zulema Gonzalez, Dental Assisting; Lily Graham, CNA; Abigayle Gribbin, CNA; James Hutton, Paramedic; Kylie Kendall, AAS in Accounting, Accounting, Advanced Accounting; Maiya Lansford, CNA; Tina Mauk, Practical Nursing; Haley Mosqueda, Associate in Arts; Morgan Neitzel, Industrial Electrician; Shawn Palko, CNA; Alexia Pohlod, CNA; Joey Puetz, CNA; Jasmine Stanton, Paramedic; Marisa Vickers, Associate in Science; Ella Westrick, Associate in Science; Syria Zuniga, Associate in Science

Tinley Park – Matthew Murphy, EMT

Tiskilwa – Julie Kern, Practical Nursing; Erin May, CNA; Matthew Sims, AAS in Industrial Electrician, Industrial Electrician

Tonica – Elwin Goodbred, TDT

Troy Grove – Milianna Castaneda, CNA

Utica – Christina Burleson, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Riley Cetwinski, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Sabryna Hamilton, Paramedic; Michelle Reed, AAS in Automotive Technology

West Brooklyn – Emma Augustine, AAS in Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting