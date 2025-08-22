Streator woman gets 4 years for drugs, stolen gun

A Streator woman pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to four years in prison for possessing a stolen gun recovered during a police seizure of drugs.

Cheyenne Pratt, 23, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a complex plea agreement to resolve several open cases.

The crux of the deal is that Pratt pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years, and accepted a four-year prison term.

She also pleaded guilty to a pair of Class 4 felonies – unlawful possession of a controlled substance and violating the terms of pretrial release – and was sentenced to a pair of two-year terms. These will run concurrently with the conviction for firearm possession.

Pratt’s most serious charges were filed after a June 19 traffic stop in Streator, during which a K-9 officer alerted to the presence of purported narcotics in the vehicle driven by Pratt. A search of the vehicle also yielded a .22-caliber revolver that was later found to have been reported stolen.