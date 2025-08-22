Princeton church to hold free family movie night Sept. 6

Evangelical Covenant Church, Princeton, will host a free movie and root beer float event at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 in the church parking lot, 24 N. Main St.

The event is part of the 54th annual Bureau County Homestead Festival. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

The film, “Selfie Dad,” is a 2020 faith-based comedy written and directed by Brad Silverman. It stars comedian Michael Jr. as Ben Marcus, who attempts to become a social media star until he and his family are radically changed by the Bible.

The film’s cast also includes Chonda Pierce, James Denton, Karen Abercrombie and Jamie Grace.