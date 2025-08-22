Ottawa opens season with I-8 victory; Streator moves to 2-0 : The Times Thursday Roundup

Boys golf

Ottawa 156, Kaneland 165: At Hughes Creek Golf Course in Elburn, the Pirates opened the season with an Interstate 8 Conference victory over the host Knights.

Bryer Harris and Jacob Armstrong each carded a 37 to share medalist honors for Ottawa. James Threadgill added a 40, Colt Bryson a 42, Rylee Hogue a 44 and Logan Cottingham a 48.

Streator 157, Peotone 205: At Green Garden Country Club in Frankfort, the Bulldogs (2-0) began the Illinois Central Eight Conference slate with a triumph over the host Blue Devils.

Streator was paced by medalist Keegan Angelico’s 37, including a chip-in for eagle on the second hole, with Kolden Neumann right behind with a 38. Jack Studnicki and Brennen Stillwell each fired 41s, while Brody Elias added a 44 and Rocco VanDuzer chipped in a 46.

Indian Creek 197, Marquette 217: At Indian Oaks Country Club in Shabbona, the Crusaders dropped their season opener to the host Timberwolves.

Braxton Nelle’s 48 and Sawyer Ernat’s 49 led the way for Marquette. Mario Bernabei had a 59, and Griffin Dobberstein and Kash Biba posted 61s.

Fieldcrest 174, Roanoke-Benson 178: At Tall Oaks Country Club in Toluca, Carter Senko and Eli Gerdes each shot 38s to share medalist honors and help the Knights win over the Rockets.

Ryan Ehrnthaller had a 47, and Zachary Harms had a 51 for Fieldcrest.

Girls tennis

Streator 4, Kankakee 1: At the SHS tennis courts, the Bulldogs opened the season with a solid victory over the Kays.chip-in