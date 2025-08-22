Ottawa mourns Al Ruhland of Bianchi’s Pizza

He was funny and quick-witted. His work ethic was second to none. And if he could be demanding, well, it was because he wanted his pizza to be the best.

Al Ruhland of Ottawa died Monday, his 82nd birthday. Ruhland was remembered as co-owner, with wife Pat, of Bianchi’s World Famous Pizza in Ottawa.

The Ruhlands acquired the building, initially an ice cream parlor, in 1967 and, within three years, converted it into a restaurant and a mainstay of the Ottawa business community.

“He was the most lovable, kindest guy,” said Lisa Hill of Ottawa, a lifelong friend as well as past employee of Ruhland’s. “He was extremely witty – always had a funny comeback – and he treated us like family.”

Ruhland was an Ottawa native and a product of the local schools, including St. Columba Grade School and Marquette High School. He and Pat were married in 1996 and set about launching their own business the following year.

Hill said Ruhland was a tireless businessman and could be difficult to keep up with, although “there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t jump into to help with.”

“You always felt like you had to work hard,” Hill said, “but he made it fun.”

Krissy Darm of Ottawa worked at Bianchi’s for more than 15 years and well remembers her initial reaction: She was afraid of him.

“No one worked harder than Al,” Darm said. “He could be found taking orders, making drinks, cleaning tables and even joining customers for dinner when he saw an old friend. Over time, I realized that Al’s gruff exterior hid a funny, smart and very giving personality.

“Ottawa has lost a true icon. Much like the pizza at Bianchi’s, Al was truly ‘world famous.’”

Beth Miller of Ottawa said she worked for Al for 17 years and called him a “very strict but gentle man.” She noted wryly that Ruhland twice laid her off after her “not-so-smart decision to call off” but welcomed her back both times.

“He was like a father to me always,” Miller said. “He always told all of us to get ahead in life, you must pay yourself first. He, in my eyes, was a legend, and I had the honor to work for him and beside him.

“[I] loved him, and he will be missed.”

Ruhland’s final request was for mourners to donate to Ottawa charities instead of sending flowers. Ottawa Friendship House was among the recommended charities, and Executive Director Allison Perez praised Ruhland.

“He was a wonderful, wonderful business owner who taught so many people what a good work ethic was all about,” Perez said. “It’s just a sad loss for our community.”

Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home in Ottawa is in charge of arrangements.