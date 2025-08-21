Johnsons Carpet Shoppe in Princeton to begin selling furniture

Johnsons Carpet Shoppe in Princeton is adding furniture to its inventory.

“We are starting off with occasional chairs, recliners and electric chairs,” read a post on the business’s social media. “We are happy to offer this to our community as we have a need for a furniture store in Princeton.”

Updates on new arrivals will be made in the next few months, according to the post. Johnsons, 1033 N. Main St., Princeton, sells a variety of flooring and gifts.

