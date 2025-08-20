Streator boys best Woodland at Wolf Creek; Ottawa girls runner-up at Deer Park: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys golf

Streator 165, Woodland 195: At Wolf Creek on Tuesday, the visiting Bulldogs won the crosstown meeting with the Warriors, led by medalist Kolden Neumann’s nine-hole 39. Keegan Angelico and Brody Elias added 41s, while Brennen Stillwell and Jack Studnicki fired 44s.

Brayden Matsko’s 42 led Woodland, with Noah Decker (48) and Nolan Price (50) close behind.

Mendota 172, Sandwich 178: At Edgebrook, the Indians fell to the Trojans despite a medalist-earning 38 from senior Kai Kern.

Nolan Oros (44) and Kyle Michels (45) also came in under 50 for Sandwich.

Somonauk 5th, Fieldcrest 6th at St. Bede: At Spring Creek, Fieldcrest’s Carter Senko carded a 75 to finish runner-up and lead the Knights to a sixth-place finish out of 10 teams at the St. Bede Early Bird Tee Off Classic.

Somonauk placed fifth, led by Aiden Wold’s 79 and an 87 off the clubs of Elijah Werner.

Eli Gerdes (84) added a ninth-place finish for Fieldcrest.

Seventh-place Dwight was led by Cash Carter’s 89 and a 90 from Case Christensen.

Marqyuette placed ninth, with sophomore Sawyer Ernat (90) atop the team scorecard.

Girls golf

Joliet Catholic 209, Ottawa 215, Pontiac 220, Plano 240: At Deer Park, the host Pirates finished second to the Angels and ahead of the Indians and Reapers.

Addison Diss (52), Bella Borowski (53), Lila Windy (55) and Mara McCullough (55) marked counting scores for Ottawa.

Dwight 5th, Somonauk 6th at St. Bede: At Spring Creek, Dwight (500) was fifth, Somonauk (537) sixth and Marquette (548) seventh of seven teams at the St. Bede Early Bird Tee Off Classic.

Isabella Dinelli (96) led the Trojans, Aimee Kleveno (124) the Bobcats and Lillian Pollnow (111) the Crusaders.