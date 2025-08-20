Illinois Valley

Maud Powell to be honored in Peru on 158th birthday

Community invited to celebrate hometown music icon with birthday tribute and live performance

This statue on Fourth Street in downtown Peru honors Maud Powell, a celebration honoring her will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at the Maud Powell statue in the Fourth Street courtyard in downtown Peru.

By Maribeth M. Wilson

A celebration honoring violinist Maud Powell will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at the Maud Powell statue in the Fourth Street courtyard in downtown Peru.

The event marks Powell’s 158th birthday, according to a news release. Violinists are invited to participate in a short commemorative concert and should arrive by 5:30 p.m. with a music stand. The group will perform “Happy Birthday” at 6 p.m.

For music and information, contact Constance Deal at 309-945-2637.

According to Karen Shaffer, historian and president of the Maud Powell Society, Powell was born on August 22, 1867, in a two-story brick house in Peru.

“She blazed a trail that opened the hearts and minds of the American people to the beauty and truth of music,” she said in a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

La Salle CountyNewsTribuneMyWebTimesBCRIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.