La Salle renews membership with Illinois Valley Chamber

The city of La Salle will be a member of the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce for another year — at least.

The council unanimously approved the $3,000 membership during Monday’s meeting.

IVAC Executive Director Bill Zens discussed some of the benefits to the city during the Finance Committee meeting, overviewing what the chamber had done in the past year, including its State of the Cities, a downtown shopping trip and the horse-drawn carriages at the Festival of Lights.

“With just over 400 members, 420 something right now, 57 of them are from La Salle,” Zens said. “So, we appreciate the support from the business community. There is still room for us to grow.”

Mayor Jeff Grove said renewing IVAC’s membership is important to the city because it indirectly supports the businesses in La Salle and supports networking between communities.

“It’s important to have that support,” he said. “Just an open networking to keep that going.”