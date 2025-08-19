Streator Library kicks off September with full week of family-friendly events

The dome and mural restoration project at the Streator Public Library is two thirds of the way complete. Mural restoration is ongoing. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library is offering a week full of free events and activities for all ages from Tuesday, Sept. 2, through Saturday, Sept. 6, including story times, crafts, games, S.T.E.M. activities and Harry Potter-themed fun.

The week’s main event is “Hogwarts Start of Term,” where people can explore Harry Potter lore. The program runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, and is open to all ages.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

All day, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 6: Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt. Search the library for hidden items. All ages.

All day, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 6: Lego Club. Build, stack, and create with Legos. Parents must be present for Lego bins to come down. Ages 0–5+.

4 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 2: Beginners Painting Academy. Learn basic watercolor and acrylic skills in this beginner-friendly class. Ages 0–5+.

5 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 2: Storytime: Magic. Enjoy enchanting tales and fantastical activities. Ages 0–5+.

3 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 3: Game Time. Play video games, board games, puzzles, and more. Ages 10 and up.

6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 3: Let’s Talk: True Crime. Discuss some of the most intriguing real-world crimes. Teens and adults.

11 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 4: Mother Goose Club. Interactive nursery rhymes to build early social skills. Kids.

1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 4: Homeschool Library Tour. Learn about the library’s history and services. In partnership with Streator Area Home Educators. All ages.

4 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 4: Discovery Lab. S.T.E.M. activities for hands-on learning. Kids and teens.

6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 4: Book Character Charades. Test how well your friends know book characters. Everyone.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 5: Rock Painting. Paint creative rocks to take home. Kids and teens.

1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 6: Hogwarts Start of Term. Learn more about the world of Harry Potter with spells, lore, and more. All ages.

All events are free and take place at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.