Reddick Library in Ottawa schedules storytimes, crafts, and clubs for the week of Sept. 1

Reddick Public Library District in Ottawa announced the schedule of events for the first week of September.
Here’s the full schedule of events:
10 to 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 2: Ready, Set, Read! Stories, songs, and Grandparent’s Day-themed craft. Ages 3–5.
10 to 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 3: Shake, Rattle, Read! Grandparent’s Day-themed stories, songs, and craft. Birth–3 years.
5 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 3: K-Pop Fan Party. Crafts, karaoke, and activities celebrating K-Pop. All ages.
4 to 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 4: Compost Basics. Learn the benefits of composting and how to start your own. All ages.
4 to 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 4: Picasso Pumpkins. Create Picasso-inspired pumpkin art. Grades K–2.
1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 6: Loop Group. Learn and practice knitting and crocheting. All ages.
2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 6: Manga Club. Discuss favorite mangas and related anime. Focus this month: Solo Leveling. Grades 7–12.
All events take place at Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.