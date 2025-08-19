Illinois Valley

Reddick Library in Ottawa schedules storytimes, crafts, and clubs for the week of Sept. 1

Reddick Public Library District in Ottawa has announced its schedule of storytimes, crafts, and programs for the first week of September. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

By Bill Freskos

Reddick Public Library District in Ottawa announced the schedule of events for the first week of September.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

10 to 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 2: Ready, Set, Read! Stories, songs, and Grandparent’s Day-themed craft. Ages 3–5.

10 to 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 3: Shake, Rattle, Read! Grandparent’s Day-themed stories, songs, and craft. Birth–3 years.

5 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 3: K-Pop Fan Party. Crafts, karaoke, and activities celebrating K-Pop. All ages.

4 to 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 4: Compost Basics. Learn the benefits of composting and how to start your own. All ages.

4 to 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 4: Picasso Pumpkins. Create Picasso-inspired pumpkin art. Grades K–2.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 6: Loop Group. Learn and practice knitting and crocheting. All ages.

2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 6: Manga Club. Discuss favorite mangas and related anime. Focus this month: Solo Leveling. Grades 7–12.

All events take place at Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.

