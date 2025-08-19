La Salle Council approves redevelopment of former public works site

The proposed exterior of the coffee shop, sales office and climate-controlled self-storage unit coming to the former La Salle Public Works Building, at 500 2nd St. (Photo provided by Nathan Watson)

A coffee shop, sales office and climate-controlled self-storage unit will be coming to the former La Salle Public Works Building, at 500 2nd St.

The city council approved an ordinance authorizing a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF) to allow Glenstone Redevelopment and Nathan Watson to redevelop the property during Monday’s meeting.

At a June council meeting, Watson proposed redeveloping historic property into a coffee shop with potential drive-thru access, a sales office with co-working space and a climate-controlled self-storage.

The building was originally constructed as a car dealership and later repurposed into the city’s armory during the Korean War era before becoming the city’s public works building.

Watson said in June that the estimated total cost of the conversion would be $2.33 million.

The proposed interior for the office space portion of the former La Salle Public Works building. (Photo provided by Nathan Watson)

Mayor Jeff Grove gave background on the proposed project before the council vote, outlining the city’s attempt to sell the property before opting to accept Requests for Proposal.

He said Watson had turned his in first and went through the process, but in the meantime, the city received another proposal for the building, which wasn’t fully complete.

“It’s your guys’ call [the city council],” he said. “But, my opinion is we have a viable project ready to go.”

The council voted 7-2 in favor of the project, with Aldermen Bob Thompson and James ‘Diz’ Demes voting against. Although, not required, Grove voted in favor of the project for the record.

Watson said he was excited, encouraged and overwhelmed by the support from the council.

“It feels really good,” he said. “I’ve been working on this project for about six months. …. the project will be a wonderful renovation of a great building downtown.”

There is a 90-day due diligence period to ensure the project satisfies all the requirements of the use of the building, Watson said. After the due diligence period, Watson has 24 months from the time of close to complete the project, per the agreement.

“I will aim to finish it much earlier,” Watson said.