John Garvin breaks through with first Wyaton Hills Course Championship

After a close call last year, John Garvin made it to the top of the 2025 Wyaton Hills Course Championship leaderboard.
Garvin shot 152 (77-75) to win his first course championship, edging Tyler Nyman, who shot a 153 to place second.
A year ago, Garvin tied for first place but lost out by a playoff to Mike McCall.
“I was very happy with the way I played. Struck the ball pretty well and made a few putts,” said Garvin, the retired Tiskilwa and Princeton teacher/coach.
Brett Gibson won A Flight with Bill Cox and Brett Nyman tying for second.
Cory Bickett won the B Flight with second place going to Mick Towns.
C Flight champ was Jeff Bland with Clay Begly taking second.
Elisa Gugerty was crowned as 2025 champion for the women with Sue Garvin the runner-up.
Ladies Play Day Golf: Winners for this week’s Wyaton Hills Ladies Day Golf Play of the Day for “Bingo” on Tuesday were Lana Whitmore, Sue Garvin, Sherri Strum and Peg Carr.