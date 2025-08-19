Briel introduces new law to assist local farmers

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, sponsored a new law allowing temporary farm workers to operate large-scale equipment for a longer portion of the year. (File Photo)

A new law led by state Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, will make it easier for Illinois farmers to use large farm equipment during harvest by extending the time temporary workers can use commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) for farm work.

“It’s very common for farms across the state to employ temporary help during planting and harvesting season, and we want to ensure these workers are able to operate equipment critical to the farm’s success,” Briel said in a news release. “By extending the license availability to operate farm equipment another 30 days, we won’t be taking away these crucial tools halfway through their harvesting seasons.”

Previous laws didn’t allow temporary workers to use their CDL licenses to operate large farm equipment, like combines or irrigation machines, through the end of harvest season.

Senate Bill 849 lets temporary farm workers use their CDL licenses for up to 210 days in a year, instead of 180, so they can operate large farm equipment through a full planting and harvest season.

“I’m pleased to work on legislation that will directly uplift my community of farm families who have been integral to sustaining Illinois’ food supply for generations,” Briel said. “Expanding this license availability is essential to maintain the efficiency and prosperity of Illinois farms.”

The bill was signed into law on Friday, Aug. 15 and will go into effect January 1 of next year.