Join a lunchtime chat with a Dietitian at OSF Center for Health

Community members are invited to attend “Dish with the Dietitian,” a free lunchtime session with registered dietitian Anne Lauterjung, on Wednesday, Aug. 20, from noon to 1 p.m. at the OSF Center for Health, 111 Spring St., Streator.

Hosted at the Community Education Center, the informal event offers attendees a chance to bring their lunch and ask questions about nutrition, eating habits and overall wellness.

There is no set agenda, just open conversation and expert advice.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own bagged lunch. Water will be provided