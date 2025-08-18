IVCC offers real estate broker course and new home inspector program

Illinois Community College’s Continuing Education Center offers training to become a real estate broker or a home inspector through two courses.

Illinois Community College’s Continuing Education Center offers training to become a real estate broker or a home inspector through two courses.

The real estate course is required for anyone interested in obtaining a broker license in Illinois and fulfills the 75-hour education requirement for obtaining an Illinois Real Estate Broker license

The online home inspector course is new to the schedule this year. The all-inclusive training package offers everything needed to get licensed and is appropriate if you are starting from scratch or leveling up in an inspection career.

Real Estate Course:

The real estate course introduces students to the license law and property; basics of agency, seller and buyer relationships; local, state and federal laws; brokerage; property management; leases; independent contractor and employee status and financing; and contracts, title records and transactions, according to an IVCC news release.

The real estate course meets for four hours on Tuesdays from Aug. 19 to Dec. 9, and for a full day on two additional Saturdays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 22.

The Tuesday class meets from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the Saturday classes meet from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room E-324 on the Oglesby campus. Students are required to attend all sessions.

Since the class is a credit course, enrollment is completed through the IVCC Registration Department by calling (815) 224-0447 or online at ivcc.edu. Reference course number: REA-1200-300. Tuition is $931.

Scholarships and tuition reimbursement for veterans may be available. Textbooks are required and can be purchased online at ivccbookstore.com.

Home Inspector Course:

The self-paced home inspector course combines 60 hours of state-approved education with five supervised field inspections and a final field exam, National Home Inspector Exam (NHIE) prep and two specialty certifications in commercial and radon inspection. A mold inspection certificate can also be added. Additionally, students receive lifetime access to reporting software, expert mentorship, business launch tools and discounted insurance, according to a news release.

Course tuition is $2,199. For class dates, field experience locations, and registration information visit: https://www.ivcc.edu/continuingandprofessionaleducation/realestatehomeinpection.php .

This course is eligible for 50 percent reimbursement. Reimbursement information and questions on either program can be directed to IVCC’s Continuing Education Center, 815-224-0547.