2025 Princeton volleyball preview: Tigresses aim to build off last year’s postseason close call

Princeton senior Kathy Maciczak sends the ball past El Paso-Gridley's Eliza Meiss in last year's Class 2A Regional semifinals. The Tigresses aim to build off last year's close call against EPG and create their own postseason success. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton came so, so close to knocking off El Paso-Gridley in the Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional semifinals.

The Tigresses held two game points in the first set and led 13-7 in the second before EPG rallied for a 27-25, 25-21 victory. EPG took the regional championship over Eureka and went on to place fourth in the Class 2A State tournament, leaving the Tigresses a feeling of what could have been.

Veteran coach Andy Puck, who enters his 24th season at the Tigresses helm, said he hasn’t brought that moment to this year’s team, but will when needed.

“I’ll save that for may be times when we’re down. ‘Hey this is a fourth-place team at state that we really pushed last year,’” he said. “Truth be told, we probably played them better than anybody postseason. Couple points go here or there and we go three (games) with them, anything’s possible.

“And they run the table. They win the Bureau Valley Sectional, they’re super (sectional) and they’re finishing fourth at state. And it very, very easily good have been us.”

Makayla Hecht, a senior setter and co-captain, has extremely high hopes for this season.

“Our team has a lot of talent, especially since we are returning quite a few seniors,” she said. “Having this experience on a varsity team will help with our confidence and aggressiveness on the court. We have been working hard this offseason with workouts and games to get ready for this season.”

Senior co-captain Camryn Driscoll, a defensive specalist, said the Tigresses have gained momentum in the summer.

“Our summer league games and open gyms have felt different in a good way. We are bringing an energy this year that I’m super excited to be apart of,” she said. “I feel like everyone has gotten stronger since last year and I can’t wait for the games to start. We have junior front and back row talent coming in and we have four senior hitters and setter coming back.

“Our senior class has been playing together for a long time and I’m so excited to make this last season a memorable one.”

There are six seniors returning with a taste of wanting more. Four of them have started since their sophomore season, including Hecht, Driscoll, and hitters Keighley Davis (MH) and Caroline Keutzer (OH/OPP).

They are joined by classmates Kathy Maciczak (MH) and Keely Lawson (OH/OPP) along with junior captain Ava Kyle, who was up last year to play a key defensive role.

Puck said all the girls have shown much improvement, especially Lawson and Keutzer.

“They’ve deserved to play six rotations,” he said. “A lot of times you never know they’re front row if they can carry the load play six rotations to be a primary receiver, passer and also be able to serve. Both middles, Keighley and Kathy, have really solidified things and created expectations amongst themselves.”

Puck said it’s fun to watch Lawson and Keutzer compete in practice “because they really push each other. I always say, ‘make each other better,’ and that’s what they’re doing.”

Davis and Keutzer earned first-team BCR honors, Hecht and Maciczak received second-team BCR honors and Lawson and Driscoll earned honorable mention.

“We’ve got a lot experience. Definitely going to be very exciting,” Puck said. “We had a real good summer league up at Sterling. Camp was super smooth. Talking to the coaches, freshman, sophomores, varsity, I feel like we’re away ahead where we were last year. It’s kind of here we go again and it’s a fun thing to get through.”

Junior newcomers are Danika Burden (MH/OPP), Bella Clevenger (DS), Maegen Du Prez (OH), Madie Gibson (DS), Kiyrra Morris (DS), Olivia Sandoval (DS) and Josie Sierens (OH/OPP). Sophomore Addi Parry will dress varsity as the back-up setter as will freshman Kolbi Lawson (OH/OPP).

To take the next step, Hecht said, “we will have to push ourselves and each other to reach higher goals.”

Puck said all the other five teams across the conference will be much improved with defending champ Erie-Prophetstown the team to beat once again.

Princeton seeks its first regional championship since 2021.

The Tigresses will open the season on Tuesday, Aug. 26 at L-P.