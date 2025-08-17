La Salle City Council to weigh car show permit, TIF deal, police hires

The La Salle City Council will meet Monday, Aug. 18, to consider special event permits, police hires and a redevelopment agreement involving downtown property.

On the agenda is a request for a street closure on 27th Street for a Sept. 6 annual car show. Another petition seeks extended hours and higher decibel limits for outdoor music at 1203 First St. on Aug. 23. The council also will review a request from the La Salle Library to replace its existing sign with an illuminated display and petitions related to annexation and rezoning from MAV Restoration, LLC.

Other business includes discussion of restricting parking on one side of the 400 block of Fifth Street, renewing the city’s Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce membership and approving a $125,411 payment for work on the Aerobic Digester Conversion project.

Council members also will consider hiring two patrolmen, appointing a member to the Zoning Board of Appeals, and voting on a TIF redevelopment agreement with Glenstone Redevelopment, LLC, and Nathan L. Watson for property at 500 Second St.