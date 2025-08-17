Illinois Valley

Explore the Mediterranean diet at upcoming workshop in Walnut

Learn how to eat healthier with Mediterranean-inspired meals, tips and recipes

Seattle Sutton's - How Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Aligns with the Mediterranean Diet

A free workshop on the Mediterranean diet will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Walnut Public Library.

By Shaw Local News Network

A free workshop on the Mediterranean diet will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Walnut Public Library.

The Mediterranean diet, widely regarded as one of the healthiest overall eating patterns, emphasizes a variety of nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and nuts. It also encourages limiting processed foods and added sugars to support better overall health.

Susan Glassman, a nutrition and wellness educator with the University of Illinois Extension, will lead the session. Participants will learn how to incorporate Mediterranean-style foods into daily meals, explore the health benefits of olive oil, sample a Mediterranean-style snack and take home recipes and resources to support a healthier lifestyle.

To register, visit go.illinois.edu/cookmediterranean, call 815-224-0894.

Bureau CountyBCRIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois