Explore the Mediterranean diet at upcoming workshop in Walnut

A free workshop on the Mediterranean diet will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Walnut Public Library.

The Mediterranean diet, widely regarded as one of the healthiest overall eating patterns, emphasizes a variety of nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and nuts. It also encourages limiting processed foods and added sugars to support better overall health.

Susan Glassman, a nutrition and wellness educator with the University of Illinois Extension, will lead the session. Participants will learn how to incorporate Mediterranean-style foods into daily meals, explore the health benefits of olive oil, sample a Mediterranean-style snack and take home recipes and resources to support a healthier lifestyle.

To register, visit go.illinois.edu/cookmediterranean, call 815-224-0894.