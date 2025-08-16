Stage 212 begins renovation of La Salle theater

Stacey Williams, removes seating inside Stage 212 on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025 in La Salle. Williams, who is employed with GAF, donated his time to help with the renovation. (Scott Anderson)

The people at Stage 212 quite literally tore out the seats this week.

No, it wasn’t in response to a bad performance – that’s virtually unheard of at the La Salle company – rather, the long-planned renovation is now underway.

“We’re mostly doing destruction,” quipped Natalie Smigel, fundraising chairman and a member of Stage 212’s renovation committee.

Smigel watched approvingly Tuesday as volunteers from GAF cut the floor bolts and yanked out the aging chairs and tired cushions. The demolition phase concludes Saturday when a church from Kalamazoo, Michigan comes to collect and repurpose the theater seats.

Reid Tomasson, production manager of the theater, called it “little bittersweet” watching the auditorium gutted for the first time since the Robert D. Manahan Theater was opened in 1997.

There’s definitely a lot of history there,” Tomasson said, “but we need to change with the times and give our audience the best experience they can have.”

“It’s progressing much more quickly than we anticipated,” Smigel said. “Fingers crossed, the church from Kalamazoo that’s taking our seats will have a big enough truck.”

Tuesday’s brisk removal means Stage 212 is holding to its hoped-for goal of completing the auditorium by early October. Meeting that goal will require a bit of good luck – “All the stars have to align,” Smigel said – but, for now, organizers are pleased the actual restoration of the auditorium can begin Monday.

Stage 212 issued the update along with an appeal for financial supporters to be extra generous in the days ahead. Donations are “trickling” in since written appeals were sent by mail and Smigel is grateful that donors have shaved the company’s shortfall by about a third and counting.

Nevertheless, Stage 212 is about $40,000 short of its goal. No sizable fundraising events planned, Smigel said, but organizers are exploring grants and reaching out to corporate donors to reach their goal.

As previously reported, the theater is showing its age and that prompted Stage 212 to briefly consider moving to a new venue. Ultimately, the company decided to remain in downtown La Salle where patrons could pair their theater experience with dinner.

Rather than relocate, Stage 212 planned a rehab of its physical plant to make productions more enjoyable for audiences. New seats are going in. HVAC issues will be fixed. Acoustic improvements, including a new sound booth and speakers, will make the audio sparkle.

The project cost is about $160,000. Stage 212 was well-positioned to take that on, having last year paid of its mortgage and socked away about $120,000 for the rehabilitation.

Smigel said Stage 212 has given itself a cushion in case the work schedule stretches into late fall. Off-site rehearsal space has been identified for the autumn production, “Puffs,” a Harry Potter spoof, in case contractors need more time.