Hennepin Park District to offer Red Cross swim lessons this fall

The Hennepin Park District will offer Red Cross swim lessons this fall for a range of age groups, beginning in September. (Alex T)

The Hennepin Park District will offer Red Cross swim lessons this fall for a range of age groups, beginning in September.

A Parent-Child class for children ages 0-2 will be held on Sundays in September from 12 to 12:30 p.m. An adult must accompany each child in the water. The four-session class costs $30 and serves as an introduction to the pool for babies and toddlers.

In October and on the first Sunday in November, lessons for preschool and school-age children will be offered. Preschool classes will run from 11 to 11:40 a.m., while school-age classes — including Red Cross Levels 1-4 — will take place from 12 to 12:40 p.m. Additional levels may be offered based on interest. The cost for the five-session course is $35.

For more information or to register, call the Hennepin Pool at 815-925-7319.