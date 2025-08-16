2025 BCR Girls Golf preview

Bureau Valley

Coach: Ryan Hansen.

Top returning players: Michaela Noder, jr.; Gracie Phillips, jr.

Top newcomer: Katrina Wahl, sr.

Worthy of note: Noder led the Storm with a 56 average last year, shooting a 120 at the Cambridge Regional. Wahl rejoins the team after competing as a sophomore. ... Hansen, who was a student teacher at BV in the spring of 2021, takes over the program from David Lind, who resigned, and will teach special ed at the junior high level. Hansen was head coach at Kewanee High School the past four years. He is from Neponset and played golf at Kewanee and Carl Sandburg Junior College.

Princeton

Coach: Brandon Crawford.

Top returning players: Hanna Claiborne, jr., Illyana Jones, so.; Reese Reviglio, sr.

Top newcomers: Brinley Kloepping, jr.

Worthy of note: Reviglio, the 2024 BCR Golfer of the Year, averaged an area-best 51. Claiborne, who made the All-BCR first team for the first time, knocked off 11.2 strokes from her freshman season, averaging a 52. Both qualified for sectional. Jones averaged a 60 as a freshman. Crawford also looks for big contributions from Kloepping this year. “She showed some great swings over the summer and if she can put all the pieces together she could be an exciting addition to the lineup,” he said. The Tigresses coach has high hopes for the 2025 season. “We are returning three players who had a great 2024 season. I feel these three ladies can compete with any girl in the area. They all have put in some quality work over the summer and hopefully they will be rewarded for that work” Crawford said. “I believe that if the girls can get firing on all cylinders they can compete for the top spot in the conference. They all have shown tremendous effort and a great attitude all summer. This group is going to be the underdogs, which is fine. I like our chances.”

St. Bede

Coach: Rich Cummings

Top returning players: Anna Cyrocki, sr.; Breann Martinez, sr.; Mae Hagenbau, sr.

Worth noting: Cyrocki, a two-time first team All-BCR selection will lead the way for the Bruins after qualifying for the sectional last fall. “Anna is looking to be the team leader on the scoreboard,” Cummings said. “The work ethic she brings will definitely be an example for the rest of the team.” Martinez had her season cut short last year by injury. Hagenbau and sophomore Gabby Martinez also gained experience last year. “We may be a little short on experience, but we are excited about the dedication that this group has and are looking forward to seeing who wants to earn that varsity spot,” Cummings said.

DePue

Coach: Kieran Trevier

Worth noting: The Little Giants have no experienced golfers on the girls side, but the five new girls - Ava Somogyi-Rodriguez, Christy Raya-Morales, Daisy Torres, Karyth Herrmann and Rosybell Magallanes - helped DePue double the program numbers from four last year to eight (boys and girls) this fall. “I am very excited to keep this new sport up and running in the school,” Trevier said. “I am ready to see if DePue has any hidden gem golfers at the school.”