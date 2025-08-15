Seneca girls golf, Somonauk’s Alex Wold open season with victories: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls golf

Seneca 221, St. Bede 233, Dwight 249: At Dwight Country Club on Thursday, the Fighting Irish won their season-opener led by medalist Cam Stecken’s nine-hole score of 46.

Vivienne Cronkrite also came in under 60 for Seneca.

Bella Dinelli carded a 50 to pace Dwight.

Boys golf

Morris, Wold tops at Indian Invite: At Edgebrook Golf Course, Morris took the team championship and Somonauk’s Alex Wold the individual title at the season-opening Sandwich Indian Invitational, contested with Stableford scoring.

Wold won with a score of 36, two better than runner-up Kai Kern of Sandwich’s 34. The host’s Nolan Oros (25 points) also scored a top-10 finish, tying for ninth.