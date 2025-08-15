Illinois Valley

Putnam County library to screen Frances Perkins documentary

Documentary screening set for Aug. 26 in Granville

By Bill Freskos

The Granville Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District will host a free screening of the documentary “Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Serving as Secretary of Labor under President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Great Depression, Perkins played a key role in shaping modern America. She helped create landmark worker protections, including Social Security, minimum wage, the 40-hour workweek and the ban on child labor.

Through interviews with leaders such as Nancy Pelosi, George Mitchell, David Brooks, Lawrence O’Donnell, and Amy Klobuchar, viewers will discover how Perkins’ bold vision transformed the American workplace and advanced the cause of social justice.

The screening is free and open to the public, made possible through public performance rights granted by Kanopy.

For more information, please call the Library at 815-339-2038. The Granville Branch is located at 214 S. McCoy Street, Granville.

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.