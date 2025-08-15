New internet service provider opens location in Peru

FiberMeFast representatives, Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce members and local city officials gather for a ribbon-cutting Wednesday at the Janko Center in Peru, marking the opening of FiberMeFast’s new office. (Photo Provided By Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce)

FiberMeFast, an internet service provider out of Geneseo, recently announced they will open a new office in Peru, located at the Janko Center, Ste. D2, 2011 Rock St.

The location will be considered a customer experience center, providing residents of Spring Valley and Peru an opportunity for new or existing customers to speak face-to-face with FiberMeFast representatives.

Instead of sitting on the phone all day waiting for someone to get on the line, customers will receive personalized assistance and support in-person, be able to schedule new fiber intener service appointments, make payments, pickup and exchange equipment, as well as receive live demonstrations of how to stream TV services.

For more information on the WIFI provider, visit their website.