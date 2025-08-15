McNabb library to host free hands-on art workshop Aug. 27

Illinois Valley

The McNabb Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District will host “Picture This: Art Rocks,” a free hands-on art workshop for all ages, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27.

By Bill Freskos

Participants will have the opportunity to get creative by painting their very own one-of-a-kind rock, choosing from geometric patterns, kind words, favorite characters, or colorful scenes.

Once the paint is dry, each rock will be transformed into a unique photo holder using wire and beads.

For more information, please call the Library at 815-339-2038. The McNabb Branch is located at 322 W. Main Street, McNabb.

